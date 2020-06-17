CORONAVIRUS

Dozens Of Teddy Bears Take Over Theme Park Super Swing And It's Unbearably Cute

Walibi Holland's famous oversized teddy bears are testing out another ride.

The bears are back. 

The Walibi Holland theme park in the Netherlands put its oversized fluffy teddy bears on the Super Swing ride and filmed the adorable action:

The same bears went viral last month when they took over the park’s Untamed roller coaster.  

Like many theme parks around the world, Walibi Holland was shuttered to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. It’s reopened now but with limitations on capacity to continue the fight against the infection. 

Those rules do not apply to teddy bears. 

