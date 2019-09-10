HuffPost Finds

15 Of The Best Teddy Coats For Fall And Winter 2019

The perfect fall coat *does* exist.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Teddy coats are the perfect answer to chilly fall evenings.&nbsp;
Teddy coats are the perfect answer to chilly fall evenings. 

If you haven’t started assessing your fall wardrobe, now’s the time to take a look at what you’ll be wearing again this year and which new pieces you’ll want to add to your closet. We’ve already compiled a style guide of all the fall trends we’re eyeing for 2019, and it turns out there are a few comebacks.

Teddy coats took over the sidewalks last fall, and the cozy-yet-causal coat quickly became our go-to jacket for quick neighborhood outings, coffee runs and even work because of its ability to transform any jeans-and-sweater combo into a chic outfit. The trend is here to stay for fall 2019 and will be complementing all of the midi hemlines and over-the-knee boots you’re sure to wear over the next few months.

We’ve rounded up some of the best teddy coats to shop, whether you’re looking for a classic tan version or a fresh take on the trend.

Take a look below:

1
UO Teddy Overcoat
Urban Outfitters
This mid-length brown teddy coat has a button-front closure topped with oversized, notched lapels and pockets at the waist. Find it for $149 at Urban Outfitters.
2
Amy Mustard Sherpa Coat
Fashion To Figure
This short yellow teddy coat has brow buttons, side pockets and oversized lapels. Find it for $97 at Fashion To Figure.
3
ASOS DESIGN faux fur teddy longline coat in cream
ASOS
This mid-length cream teddy coat has a relaxed fit and pockets. Find it for $127 at ASOS.
4
Pretty Garden Zip Up Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Coat
Amazon
This teddy coat has a zip-up front, front pockets, elastic cuffs and a hem with an oversized fit — and it comes in a ton of colors. Find it for $32 on Amazon.
5
Lottie Cheetah Faux Fur Coat
Anthropologie
This cheetah-print teddy coat has snap-button closures and large lapels. Find it for $248 at Anthropologie.
6
Contrast Color Button Shearling Coat
Pixie Market
This coat has a contrasting brown collar and buttons. Find it for $209 at Pixie Market.
7
Premium Teddy Faux Fur Longline Coat
Boohoo
This mid-length black teddy coat has buttons and side pockets. Find it for $65 at Boohoo.
8
Faux Shearling Teddy Coat
& Other Stories
This pink teddy coat has large lapels, invisible button closures and side seam pockets. Find it for $179 at & Other Stories.
9
Weekday Borg Teddy Coat
ASOS
This ochre teddy coat has a zip-front closure and front pockets. Find it for $143 at ASOS.
10
Petite Oversized Hooded Teddy Coat
Boohoo
This mid-length lavender teddy coat has front snap closures, side pockets and an oversized hood. Find it for $40 at Boohoo.
11
I.AM.GIA Pixie Teddy Coat
Urban Outfitters
This short tan teddy coat has a zip-front, oversized silhouette with a pointed collar abd pouch pockets, plus banding at the cuffs and hem. Find it for $120 at Urban Outfitters.
12
Pocketed faux-fur coat
Mango
This mid-length brown teddy coat has a double button design and two side pockets. Find it for $200 at Mango.
13
Willow Faux Fur Coat
Anthropologie
This blue teddy coat has a hook-and-eye closure and pockets. Find it for $248 at Anthropologie.
14
Halogen Patch Pocket Teddy Coat
Nordstrom
This white teddy coat has front snap closure, patch pockets and oversized lapels. Find it for $118 at Nordstrom.
15
Hannalicious x NA-KD Midi Teddy Coat Red
NA-KD
This red coat has a button closure, side pockets and a removable waist belt. Find it for $118 at NA-KD.

Sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter, where we’ll bring you more editor-sourced products and reviews. And, check out HuffPost Coupons where we have hundreds of fashion discount codes and promo codes from brands you love, like Nordstrom and Forever21.

shoppablefinds stylefinds seofinds trendsfinds fall fashion