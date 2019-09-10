HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
If you haven’t started assessing your fall wardrobe, now’s the time to take a look at what you’ll be wearing again this year and which new pieces you’ll want to add to your closet. We’ve already compiled a style guide of all the fall trends we’re eyeing for 2019, and it turns out there are a few comebacks.
Teddy coats took over the sidewalks last fall, and the cozy-yet-causal coat quickly became our go-to jacket for quick neighborhood outings, coffee runs and even work because of its ability to transform any jeans-and-sweater combo into a chic outfit. The trend is here to stay for fall 2019 and will be complementing all of the midi hemlines and over-the-knee boots you’re sure to wear over the next few months.
We’ve rounded up some of the best teddy coats to shop, whether you’re looking for a classic tan version or a fresh take on the trend.
Take a look below:
