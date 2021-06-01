A 19-year-old woke up in handcuffs after he allegedly broke into and then drunkenly passed out in a Milwaukee Airbnb that was being rented by three out-of-town cops.

Deputies from Montana’s Flathead County found the unidentified teen asleep in the property they were staying at while attending emergency vehicle training in the city last week.

“This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, loaded with cops,” deputy Charles Pesola said in a video documenting the alleged break-in that he shared on social media.

Pesola said he initially thought “some crashing around upstairs” at around 2:30 a.m. was from one of his colleagues.

Hours later, though, they discovered the alleged intruder asleep.

Milwaukee Police Department detained the teen, who reportedly claimed he had stumbled into the wrong property.

He was not cited or charged, reported local ABC affiliate WISN.

Pesola said the teen, who had “no idea where he was,” was lucky.

“What if that dude stumbled into a bed with a kid? Or my wife? I mean, it could have been a different morning, right?” he told WISN. “So wrong place, wrong time, lucky place, lucky time, that there’s dudes that actually know how to handle that.”

