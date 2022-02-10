Teen Charged For Making Multiple Bomb Threats To D.C. Schools

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is whisked out of an event at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The school was again targeted with threats on Wednesday, which a 16-year-old boy was arrested for. via Associated Press

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly making a series of bomb threats against Washington, D.C., schools on Wednesday. The threats came one day after second gentleman Doug Emhoff had to be evacuated from a local school due to a similar threat.

The teenager, who lives in southeast D.C., was charged with making terroristic threats, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

At least eight schools were impacted by the threats on Wednesday. Four schools — including two that were targeted the day before — also faced threats on Thursday, police said.

Authorities are investigating whether the threats are all connected, a police spokesperson told HuffPost.

The Metropolitan Police Department guards an entrance amid an investigation into threats made against Dunbar High School on Tuesday.

Emhoff was visiting Dunbar High School — America’s first public high school for Black children — and learning about the school’s Black history program when he was abruptly ushered off campus following a bomb threat.

Dunbar High School was again targeted during Wednesday’s threats.

Last week, six juveniles were identified by the FBI as persons of interest in bomb threats against more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities at the start of Black History Month.

Those threats were being investigated as racially or ethnically motivated extremism and as hate crimes, the FBI said.