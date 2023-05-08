What's Hot

'Star Wars' Has Always Fat-Shamed — But Things Finally Seem To Be Changing

Kat Abu Savagely Imagines Fox News Writers Room After A Mass Shooting

Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Add Their First Son To The Family Roster

Baseball Announcer Says Racial Slur On Air And Punishment Comes Down

Biden, Buttigieg To Announce Crackdown On Airline Delays

At Least 22 Dead After Tourist Boat Capsizes In India's Kerala

Richard Dreyfuss Ripped Over Startlingly Bizarre Take On Blackface

Striking Writers Shut Down Production On 'Severance,' 'Stranger Things'

Jordan Neely's Family Releases First Statement On Subway Chokehold Death

This Type Of Cutting Board Can Decrease Your Risk Of Getting Sick

Joe Vogel Is Running To Be The Second Gen Z Member Of Congress

King Charles Guest-Stars On 'American Idol' And That's A Tough Act To Follow

U.S. NewsNorth CarolinaNatural Disastersaccident

17-Year-Old Dies Buried Under 'Several Feet' Of Sand After North Carolina Dune Collapse

The tragic accident occurred at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

A teenager from Chesapeake, Virginia, died Saturday after being trapped under a collapsing dune at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Frisco, North Carolina.

According to a National Park Service news release, friends and family of the 17-year-old called authorities around 2 p.m. after discovering him buried in “several feet of sand, apparently caused by portions of the adjacent dune collapsing” into a hole the teen had evidently entered in the back of dune area.

The dunes of Cape Hatteras National Seashore were the scene of a tragic accident on May 6.
The dunes of Cape Hatteras National Seashore were the scene of a tragic accident on May 6.
John Greim via Getty Images

Rescuers performed CPR on the teen, whose identity has not been made public, but he could not be resuscitated.

David Hallac, the superintendent for the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, shared a somber statement about the tragedy.

“Cape Hatteras National Seashore offers our condolences to his family and friends,” he said. “We urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff.”

The teen’s death is currently under investigation.

Collapsing sand has caused fatalities before. In 2014, at least three people, including a 9-year-old girl, died in separate incidents after they were inadvertently buried alive in sand. Last year, two teenagers, one in a state park in Utah and one on a New Jersey beach, died under similar circumstances.

Go To Homepage
Kelby Vera - Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter

Popular in the Community