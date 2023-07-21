An 18-year-old Florida mother was arrested Tuesday after police said she attempted to hire a hit man online to kill her 3-year-old son.

Jazmin Paez was charged with first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree using a communications device for an unlawful use after the administrator of RentAHitman.com, a parody website, reported to Miami police that he received a seemingly legitimate inquiry from Paez to kill her child, according to an arrest warrant obtained by HuffPost.

Court records indicate that Paez was released on bail, with her arraignment set for Aug. 17. Her attorney declined to comment

According to the warrant, site administrator Robert Innes told police that Paez’s request contained specifics such as an address and the boy’s photograph.

Paez allegedly requested that her son be taken “far far far away and possibly killed” by July 20. The reasoning, according to the warrant, was “to get something done once and for all.”

Police went at the address included in the RentAHitman.com request, where they were greeted by the 3-year-old’s grandparents, who told officers that he was sleeping upstairs, the arrest warrant said.

According to police, the grandparents said they have been taking care of the child for months, adding that Paez had been living with her father but engaged in FaceTime calls with her son every day.

Around this time, an officer posing as a hit man and communicating with Paez said she agreed to pay $3,000 for the job.

Police arrested Paez at her home and said she gave them consent to search her phone. They located the text conversation between Paez and the officer disguised as the hit man, and also found that the RentAHitman.com website was still open on the device, they said.

Police also said Paez had used her phone to tell a man that “It’s being taken care of,” allegedly referring to her son’s planned killing.

Innes told NBC6 in Miami that he had attempted to report Paez’s alleged request to the Miami-Dade Police Department a few times, but said police initially directed him to the nongovernmental Crime Stoppers, which accepts crime-related tips.

Chris Cameron, the chair of the umbrella group Crime Stoppers USA, told NBC6 that his organization had hit Innes with a cease-and-desist warning earlier this year about other crimes he’s previously reported, telling him that it was not interested in sponsoring his site.