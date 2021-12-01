Teenager Shot 18 Times And Killed While Waiting For Bus In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 14-year-old Philadelphia boy waiting for a bus to take him home from school was shot 18 times and killed Monday afternoon, police said.

Samir Jefferson was waiting at a bus stop shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday in a North Philadelphia neighborhood when two unknown shooters fired at least 36 shots, a Philadelphia police spokesperson said in an emailed incident report.

Police said Jefferson was shot 18 times throughout his body. The boy died at a local hospital a short time later.

The incident report said no motive for the shooting was known as of early Tuesday. But police officials said the shooting outside of a crowded pharmacy was witnessed by a number of people and at least partially recorded on surveillance footage. Officials told WPVI-TV that they had questioned two persons of interest, but as of early Tuesday no charges had been filed.

Philadelphia has recorded 508 homicides in 2021 as of the end of day Monday, the highest number since at least 1990 and 12% more than the same time last year according to police department numbers. Those homicides include more than 30 victims under the age of 18.