Teen Surfer Dies In South Australia State's Third Fatal Shark Attack This Year

A 15-year-old surfer was killed in a shark attack Thursday off the coast of South Australia, according to a report from Australia’s ABC News.
Khai Cowley was out surfing with his father at Ethel Beach off the Yorke Peninsula west of Adelaide, when he was mauled by a suspected great white shark. Police were alerted to the attack at about 1:30 p.m. local time. The teen’s body eventually washed ashore.
While shark attacks on humans are still rare, this marked the third fatal attack in South Australia since May.
South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas expressed concern about the recent frequency of attacks in his state.
“We’ve seen 11 fatal shark attacks in South Australia since the year 2000, so the fact we’ve seen three across this summer is startling and it is of concern,” he told Australia’s Channel 9 on Friday.
There have been two other shark attacks that resulted in injuries in South Australia this year, according to the Global Shark Attack File.
Australia has the second-highest number of shark attacks in the world, followed by the United States.
Locals and surfers in the area said they couldn’t recall any great white shark attacks. But a researcher said murky weather conditions on Thursday could have increased shark activity.
“They’re more motivated — bigger swell, dirty water,” Andrew Fox told The Guardian. “Anything that increases the chances of an ambush predator.”
The tight-knit surfing community reacted with shock at Cowley’s death and paid tribute to him on social media.
Surfing South Australia posted a photo of Cowley on Instagram and said he was a “happy, kind and respectful kid, very much loved by his surfing peers.”
The Seaview Road Board Riders, a surf club Cowley was a part of, said he was a third-generation “Roader” in a post on Facebook, and shared a photo of the teen winning an award alongside his grandfather and uncle.
The club said he was one of its top “groms,” which is Australian slang for a young surfer.
“You will live on in our hearts and memories, once a Roader always a Roader. Represent the skull and cross bones up there grom,” the club wrote.