U.S. News

WATCH: Teenagers Make Daring Escape To Survive New York City Apartment Fire

The blaze in Manhattan's East Village killed one man.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Two teens shimmied down an external pipe from the fourth floor to escape a raging fire in a New York City apartment building Thursday. A 32-year-old man died in the blaze, which took 180 firefighters an hour to control, the fire department wrote on Instagram.

The unidentified 18-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy can be seen on video shared by NBC New York (watch below) exiting a smoke-filled window in Manhattan’s East Village and precariously maneuvering onto the pipe dozens of feet above the ground. One of them dangled for a few heart-stopping moments while trying to grasp the pipe.

The two teens underwent treatment for burns and smoke inhalation and were expected to recover, NBC reported in the segment.

A burned e-bike in the unit where the fire started is suspected as a possible source, outlets reported.

“The cause of this fire is currently under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals,” FDNY Assistant Chief Michael Ajello said on Instagram.

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

VideoNew York City