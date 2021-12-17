WATCH: Teenagers Make Daring Escape To Survive New York City Apartment Fire

Two teens shimmied down an external pipe from the fourth floor to escape a raging fire in a New York City apartment building Thursday. A 32-year-old man died in the blaze, which took 180 firefighters an hour to control, the fire department wrote on Instagram.

The unidentified 18-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy can be seen on video shared by NBC New York (watch below) exiting a smoke-filled window in Manhattan’s East Village and precariously maneuvering onto the pipe dozens of feet above the ground. One of them dangled for a few heart-stopping moments while trying to grasp the pipe.

The two teens underwent treatment for burns and smoke inhalation and were expected to recover, NBC reported in the segment.

A burned e-bike in the unit where the fire started is suspected as a possible source, outlets reported.