It’s easy to become consumed with big-ticket, splashy items during the first of Amazon’s Prime Days. But now that we’ve landed on day two, it’s time to home in on products that, while less glamorous, are excellent investments in our overall health and quality of life.

There’s nothing flashy about oral care, but it’s a vital part of our daily routine. It’s also a very easy regimen to upgrade and improve if you’re willing to drop some cash. Below, we’ve rounded up our must-have teeth care products on sale during Amazon Prime Day. We’ve included electric toothbrushes, water flossers and whitening kits for every personality so you can easily elevate your nightly routine and pamper your teeth and gums the way they deserve. There’s no time like the present to take advantage of these piping hot deals.

1
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (36% off)
Get the cleanest teeth of your life with the classic Waterpik flosser. It's great for teeth, gums and braces and is the perfect mix of powerful and gentle. It comes with 10 different settings and seven tips to get you started, so multiple people can use it hygienically. It's available in four different colors and will be 36% off through July 13.
$44.99 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
2
Amazon
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric power toothbrush (40% off)
Boasting a two-week battery life per charge, this electric toothbrush from Philips can be used in three different modes (clean, white and gum care) depending on your personal dental care needs. It features a pressure sensor to protect teeth and gums from heavy brushing pressure while also improving your gum health. Get it now for 40% off.
$59.95 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
3
Amazon
Oral B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush (50% off)
This smart Oral B toothbrush comes equipped with AI that can recognize your brushing style and give you daily customized coaching for the optimal tooth brushing experience. It can be connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth and comes with a rechargeable handle, brush head, charger and travel case. Get it for 50% off today.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
4
Amazon
Crest Whitestrips (35% off)
This Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects teeth whitening strip kit contains 44 strips for 22 daily applications that will leave your teeth more sparkling for the next full year and beyond. All you need to do is use them once a day for 30 minutes. They are comfortable enough to wear while talking and drinking water, so you can simply pop them in and go about your day. Pick them up for 35% off today.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
5
Amazon
Colgate Optic White Overnight teeth whitening pen (30% off)
If you’re wary of white strips and other teeth whitening methods, then you might want to check out this handy whitening pen from Colgate. It has a precise little brush that perfectly delivers whitening gel to each individual tooth with the click of a button. It’s easy to apply and can begin to remove stains in just one week, though it works best when used nightly for 35 consecutive nights. After that, you can just touch up your teeth as needed. Pick one up for 30% off right now.
$31.49 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
6
Amazon
Crest Whitestrips with Light teeth whitening strips (43% off)
Elevate your Whitestrips game with this powerful at-home combination teeth whitening system. In conjunction with the Whitestrips, this lightweight, disposable, water-resistant device weakens stains quickly so you can see results in just 10 days when using once a day for 60 minutes. It includes one light and 10 teeth whitening strips. Get it for 43% off right now.
$39.99 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
