It’s easy to become consumed with big-ticket, splashy items during the first of Amazon’s Prime Days. But now that we’ve landed on day two, it’s time to home in on products that, while less glamorous, are excellent investments in our overall health and quality of life.
There’s nothing flashy about oral care, but it’s a vital part of our daily routine. It’s also a very easy regimen to upgrade and improve if you’re willing to drop some cash. Below, we’ve rounded up our must-have teeth care products on sale during Amazon Prime Day. We’ve included electric toothbrushes, water flossers and whitening kits for every personality so you can easily elevate your nightly routine and pamper your teeth and gums the way they deserve. There’s no time like the present to take advantage of these piping hot deals.