Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has pleaded guilty to federal weapons and racketeering charges, and is reportedly cooperating with federal authorities against fellow members of the violent gang Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Tekashi, 22, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was charged in November after “wreaking havoc in New York City” and “engaging in brazen acts of violence,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said at the time.

He admitted to a variety of crimes as part of his plea deal, including selling a kilogram of heroin in Brooklyn and helping in the attempt to kill a rival gang member, according to the New York Daily News. It’s not clear what his cooperation might mean for his sentence, which as of now includes a mandatory minimum of 47 years in prison.

“In the fall of 2017, I met and joined the Nine Trey Blood Gang. As a member of Nine Trey, the enterprise engaged in such activities including shooting at people, robbing people, and at times drug trafficking,” he said, according to the Daily News.

The “Gummo” rapper already had a slew of charges and convictions under his belt, and has been on and off probation for years.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance and was put on probation. In that case, he also took a plea deal that included a probationary period ― but he violated it. He was arrested twice in 2018, once for allegedly attacking a 16-year-old girl in Texas and another time for assaulting an officer during his arrest for driving with a suspended license.

Crime followed him everywhere as he went in and out of the court system in 2018. In October, two of his associates were involved in a shooting in Manhattan, and days later, a drive-by shooter targeted a Beverly Hills set for a music video Hernandez was featured in. “I apologize to the Court, to anyone who was hurt, to my family, friends and fans for what I have done and who I have let down,” he said in court.

