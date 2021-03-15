Scam PACs Reportedly Duping Trump Supporters Again

Donald Trump supporters are again being targeted with robocalls seeking contributions to fake political action committees or causes that aren’t actually linked to the former president, Politico reported Monday.

One scam is soliciting $100 payments to return Trump to Twitter, according to one of several robocalls Politico received over the past few weeks. Another call claimed a contribution could help “stop Kamala Harris and socialism.” A different one asked for money to protect the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Some of the calls claimed to be from the Campaign to Support Republican Leaders, which is not registered with the Federal Election Commission, nor does it have any online presence, Politico reported. Another is listed with the FEC but has no actual ties to Trump, according to Politico. None were from Trump’s actual PAC, Save America.

So-called scam PACs and other groups not affiliated with Trump nor endorsed by his campaign pulled in some $46 million by the end of 2019, Politico found in earlier reporting.

The scam calls are occurring as Trump bickers with the Republican Party over fundraising.

Trump’s attorneys sent cease-and-desist letters earlier this month to the Republican National Committee and other leading GOP organizations, ordering them to stop using Trump’s name and image on fundraising emails and merchandise without his express permission.

Justin Riemer, the chief counsel of the RNC, responded in a letter that the organization has “every right” to refer to public figures, including Trump, as it “engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech.”

Trump responded to Riemer’s letter with a statement saying: “No more money for RINOS” — or “Republicans in name only.”

“They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base,” he added.