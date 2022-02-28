Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The former “A Star Is Born” co-stars reunited at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, sharing a sweet moment together at the ceremony in their first public outing together in over three years.

Advertisement

The pop superstar and actor posed together for cameras during the 28th annual ceremony held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and were later spotted embracing in other photos from the event.

The pair starred together in the fourth remake of the 1937 movie of the same name as doomed lovers Ally (Gaga) and renowned rocker Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper), who share an intense musical connection.

Their collaboration, of course, spawned the chart-topping hit “Shallow,” which went on to earn Gaga an Academy Award for Best Original Song. She also was honored with dual Best Actress nominations at the Oscars and SAG Awards for her portrayal of the up-and-coming singer.

Gaga and Cooper during the show. Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

The last time the two were seen together was on stage at the 2019 Academy Awards, where they performed the ballad live in front of their peers and managed to spark intense speculation about their off-screen chemistry.

Advertisement

“Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” Gaga said in an interview after the performance. “This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie ‘A Star is Born,’ it’s a love story.”

She explained that the two “fooled” the crowd with their intimate display. “When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel,” she added. “I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!”

At the SAGs ceremony on Sunday night, Gaga was nominated for her portrayal of Italian murderess Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s crime drama “House of Gucci,” which topped the nominations heading into the evening.

While she ultimately lost out to Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) ― who took home the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award in a surprise win ― Gaga, of course, played second fiddle to no one on the red carpet.

Advertisement

In keeping with the Italian theme, Gaga dazzled at the event in a strapless Armani Privé gown with a plunging and heavily sequined neckline. To finish off the look, she added Tiffany & Co. jewelry and rocked her platinum hair slicked down.

Gaga arrives at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Cooper, meanwhile, was up for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture award for his brief but memorable turn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza.”

He arrived at the ceremony in a traditional all-black tuxedo, which, of course, paired nicely with Gaga’s ensemble.

Cooper wore a black tuxedo to the awards ceremony. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images