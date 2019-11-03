Tell Us What You Really Think

We’ve heard from many of our readers ― in surveys, focus groups, emails and more ― that you want more opportunities to connect and engage with us. And we want to hear what you have to say so we can continue to create journalism that matters to you.

So we are launching some new ways for you to tell us about the topics you care about most. We hope you will participate. We will be paying close attention and using what you tell us to inform our reporting.





Polls



You’ll see unscientific reader polls running in some of our top stories of the day. These polls allow you to weigh in ― with just one click ― on a wide range of topics, and to see how other HuffPost readers who choose to answer feel about them too.

Read to the end of these articles to see a few of our first polls:

Conversations

We want to provide a space for insightful and respectful conversations. So we’re improving our comments with more moderation, and have also added community conversations, in which we pose a question ― within the comments ― to hear your views on a topic relevant to the article.

To get to the comments, click on the gray quote bubble in the sharing icons either to the left of an article (on desktop), at the top of the article (on a mobile web browser) or in the tab at the bottom of the screen (on the apps).

Check out a few of our live community conversations here:

Forums



If something matters to you, it matters to us. We want to hear directly from you about the topics you want to know more about. We’re launching HuffPost Forums, where you can share your ideas, views and stories ― and upvote other readers’ ideas as well. We’ll use this feedback to improve our coverage.

Check out our first batch here:

Want To Do More?

Become a member (free or paid options available) to support HuffPost and join our community.