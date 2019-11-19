This Meme Proves People Have Discovered The Best Way To Troll Their Future Kids

People are tweeting about the celebrities they’re going to tell their kids about, and it’s become a hilariously weird meme.

The “gonna tell my kids” or “telling my kids” meme involves a picture of a celebrity accompanied by the caption “I’m telling my kids this is [entirely different celebrity.]” The image attached to the tweet is never actually the celebrity mentioned, but often shares characteristics with that celebrity, historical figure or icon.

For example, the image below is of actor Drake Bell playing the character Kyle in a sketch from the late-’90s/early-aughts series “The Amanda Show.”

Kyle, whose segment was aptly called “Totally Kyle,” plays guitar and has long blond hair, much like Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

Gonna tell my kids this is Kurt Cobain pic.twitter.com/flOF60QL6A — Kyle (@godvfwine) November 19, 2019

The whole thing is very odd, and yet we’re cackling at our computer screens.

As always, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites uses of the meme for your viewing pleasure:

im telling my kids these were The Chainsmokers pic.twitter.com/7gXrGUwffs — mattfred (@itsmattfred) November 18, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was one direction pic.twitter.com/SV56x9QLgS — anna (@annawcp) November 17, 2019

gonna tell my kids she wrote the bible pic.twitter.com/RtsJltfFjO — no context fleabag (@nocontextpwb) November 19, 2019

gonna tell my kids this is mother teresa pic.twitter.com/zU3EDyAhsk — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) November 19, 2019

I’m gonna tell my kids this is Danny DeVito pic.twitter.com/FglUvA5f8z — pat tobin (@tastefactory) November 19, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this is Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello pic.twitter.com/B3LaMZiSlN — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) November 19, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/nZlVBZ0QPi — yeah i’m emo, so what? (@ThyArtIsMemes) November 17, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was jfk and Jacqueline Kennedy pic.twitter.com/3A1C4emWsD — Alyssa (@xhodez) November 18, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was Riverdale pic.twitter.com/AF7pDy6hO9 — Ira Madison III (@ira) November 19, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was obama pic.twitter.com/OT7EEjIJ6M — Odd Future (@itsOddFuture) November 15, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was 'the dark knight' pic.twitter.com/FA2cz4S3dg — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) November 19, 2019

gonna tell my kids these were the ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/GqrXESczqI — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 19, 2019

gonna tell my kids this is kacey musgraves pic.twitter.com/Pw87KtgblL — J Thee Lo (@missunitedface) November 19, 2019