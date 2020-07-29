Tempe Bridge Catches Fire, Partially Collapses After Freight Train Derails

A freight train derailment in Tempe, Arizona, partially collapsed a railroad bridge Wednesday morning after the span caught fire.

No injuries were reported, Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir said, but the scene remained “very dangerous.”

The bridge spans Tempe Town Lake near the city’s downtown. Union Pacific officials told NBC 12 that eight to 10 freight cars were involved in the derailment.

A Tempe Fire Department spokesperson told ABC 15 authorities were working to identify the train’s cargo, which may include hazardous materials. Around 90 firefighters from multiple departments responded.

Union Pacific officials said they were unsure when the bridge had last been inspected.

Bystander Camille Kimball told CBS 5 she rode her bike under the bridge before it collapsed and was startled by the deafening noise.

“I turned around to look and got the fright of my life,” Kimball said. “Now there’s fire pouring into the lake from the middle of the bridge. ... It looks like a scene from hell, truly. A scene from hell. ... The flames are intense and the sky is filled with black smoke.”

#BREAKING First images from @chopperguyhd of the bridge collapse and train fire on the north end of downtown Tempe, east side of Tempe Beach Park. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/Xr1Q6CWrQC — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) July 29, 2020

UP Railway Bridge across Tempe Town Lake is down and on fire. Rio Salado closed. Tempe FD battling the flames. Avoid the area. #Tempe pic.twitter.com/jbcSUUrON9 — Daniel Coronado (@dnado) July 29, 2020

