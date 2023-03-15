What's Hot

Tems Shares Meaning Behind Her Viral, Conversation-Sparking Oscars Dress

The Oscar nominee planned to go "all out" with her cloud-like ensemble, which provoked amusement, criticism and other chatter online.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems at the 95th annual Academy Awards.
Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems at the 95th annual Academy Awards.
Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

Tems’ extravagant Oscars dress was a celebration of her work and roots, so don’t expect her to apologize for it.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter, a first-time Oscar nominee, set off a wave of online chatter with her look for Sunday’s awards ceremony. She wore an ethereal white Lever Couture gown with a large, cloud-like structure around her head.

The larger-than-life ensemble really stood out in the audience. But, as pictures circulated online, viewers were divided: Was it rude to block other attendees’ views? Was it simply lighthearted fodder for memes? Or is she entitled to wear whatever the hell she likes ― and be celebrated for it as a Black woman taking up space in a historically white institution?

Tems, it seems, was vibing with the third option when she chose the style.

“Two years ago, I would’ve said no to this dress,” she told Harpers Bazaar in an interview days before the Oscars that was published Monday. “But it’s my first Oscars — I am going to go all out. I really wanted to make the most of the day. The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country, and celebrating the people that are rooting for me. This dress says, ‘Yes, yes, I am here!’”

Tems became the first-ever Nigerian Oscar nominee when she received her nod for co-writing “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” track.

On Monday, she appeared to address the dress drama with a 1-word tweet alongside stunning pictures of her look: “Oops.”

