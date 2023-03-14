What's Hot

Tems' Stunning Oscars Gown Sparked Chatter About View-Blocking Ensembles

The Oscar nominee tweeted the perfect one-word caption after her dress spurred a lot of conversation online.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Singer and songwriter Tems’ Oscars look drew admiration from fans Sunday, but it also left some viewers at home scratching their heads.

Tems wore a stunning white Lever Couture gown that featured a cloud-like structured hood that extended above her head. The “Free Mind” singer was nominated this year for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up,” the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” track she co-wrote.

Tems at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday in Hollywood.
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

While the singer’s look received some praise on social media, some Twitter users pointed out that Tems’ ensemble likely obstructed the views of guests seated behind her at the ceremony.

Some even criticized the artist for seeming inconsiderate toward the people around her.

But other Twitter users took a more nuanced view of Tems’ gown.

Some people celebrated the fact that a Black woman unapologetically took up space at a historically white ceremony that has long faced criticism for a lack of diversity in its nominees and winners. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was slammed for shutting out several Black filmmakers and performers from recent films, such as “The Woman King” and “Till,” in its Oscars nominations this year.

“I applaud Tems for proudly and unapologetically taking up space and owning it, and I’m following her example,” journalist Carolyn Hinds tweeted.

BuzzFeed reporter Ade Onibada wrote in an article published Monday that Tems, who is Nigerian, wore an ensemble that was reminiscent of a gele, a traditional head tie worn in Nigeria.

Other people pointed out that celebrities, such as Lady Gaga, have worn view-blocking outfits at award ceremonies on several occasions.

“Lady Gaga been wearing contraptions to award shows for years and 3 other women have worn similar dresses this award season but SURE, call Tems obnoxious and inconsiderate,” tweeted criminal lawyer Olayemi Olurin.

Lady Gaga at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2010 in Los Angeles.
Lester Cohen via Getty Images

Tems may have responded to some of the hoopla surrounding her Oscars look.

The singer tweeted several photos of her wearing the gown Sunday night, writing in the post, “Oops.”

