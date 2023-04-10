What's Hot

EntertainmentTennesseejoan baezjustin jones

'We Shall Overcome': Joan Baez Embraces Tennessee Dem After Powerful Performance

The folk singer-songwriter sang the iconic protest song with Justin Jones in the wake of the GOP-led Tennessee House expelling him last week.
Ben Blanchet

Joan Baez joined hands with Tennessee Democrat Justin Jones during a touching rendition of “We Shall Overcome” in the wake of the GOP-led Tennessee House’s expulsion of him for his role in a gun violence protest.

Jones, one of two Black Democrats expelled from the state House on Thursday, has referred to the historic expulsion as an “attack on democracy” and its likely he could rejoin the body following a meeting by the Nashville metro council on Monday.

Baez was friends with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and often sang the iconic protest song during the civil rights movement of the ’60s, notably at the March on Washington.

Baez, who was in Nashville for a discussion with Emmylou Harris this past weekend, weighed in on the expulsion and added that movements are fueled by “little victories and big defeats,” The Tennessean reported.

Jones, in a tweet, referred to meeting Baez as part of a “movement of the spirit.”

“She stands with us in our struggled in Tennessee and said she’s hopeful to see young voices leading,” wrote Jones.

″‘WE SHALL OVERCOME...’ Serendipitous, indeed.”

The two later joined in a performance of the song at an airport before embracing each other with a hug.

You can watch a clip of their performance below.

