Republican Tennessee lawmakers expelled a House Democrat and will likely vote to expel two more who joined protesters in calling for stronger gun control following a school shooting.

Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones was expelled by the Republican supermajority in the Tennessee House Thursday afternoon in a vote of 75-26. The legislative body will also likely vote to expel Reps. Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson, both Democrats.

The expulsion hearings were in response to the three House Democrats leading protesters in chants on the chamber floor without being recognized to speak last week. Hundreds of protesters ― many of them children ― called for stronger gun control following another a school shooting that left three children and three adults dead last month.

It was the fourth time since the end of the Civil War when Tennessee House members expelled one of their elected colleagues.

In 1866, six lawmakers were ousted for attempting to prevent the ratification of the 14th Amendment, which granted citizenship to formerly enslaved people.

In 1980, GOP Rep. Robert Fisher was kicked out of the House after being convicted of taking a $1,000 bribe to kill a committee bill.

And in 2016, Republican state Rep. Jeremy Durham was voted out of the House after 22 women accused him of sexual misconduct.

In Thursday’s historic case, at least one of the lawmakers was expelled for chanting for the prevention of gun violence. Those protests were described in the Republican-led resolution to expel the members as “disorderly behavior” that “knowingly and intentionally” brought “disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives.”

“We called for a ban on assault weapons, and you called for an assault on Democracy."” - Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones (D)

House Republican Leader William Lamberth began expulsion proceedings by giving each member facing expulsion 20 minutes to speak. Jones, who represents a district in Nashville, was the first to speak, and called the proceedings a “spectacle.”

“What we see today is just a spectacle. What we see today is a lynch mob assembled not to lynch me, but our democratic process,” Jones said.

Jones said he was standing up for his constituents when he joined them in protest for gun control.

“I was standing for young people ― many of whom can’t even vote yet, many who are disenfranchised ― but all of whom are terrified by the continued trend of mass shootings plaguing our state and plaguing this nation.”

Jones said Republican lawmakers have put their “heads in the sand” and “refuse to listen to the voice of the people.”

“We called for a ban on assault weapons, and you called for an assault on Democracy,” Jones said.

Democratic state Rep. Bob Freeman said before the vote that it would set “a very dangerous precedent.”

“There are 78,000 people that Jones represents,” Freeman said. “He was elected in a competitive primary. This is who that district wants to represent them.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.