Tennessee Man Allegedly Pulls Gun On Teens Playing Doorbell Prank

A Tennessee man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a group of teens who rang his doorbell as part of a prank.

Gary T. Jordan was charged with four counts of aggravated assault following the Sunday incident in Ooltewah, where he allegedly pulled a gun on a 13-year-old girl and three other teens, WZTV reported.

The four teens were riding in a golf cart when one of them suggested playing “ding dong ditch,” a prank involving ringing a person’s doorbell and running away. One of the teens “recommended that the boys ding dong ditch this one guy’s house who is ‘crazy,’” according to an affidavit from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office obtained by WZTV.

The teens played the prank and ran away. One of the boys went back into Jordan’s yard to ring his doorbell again, and that’s when Jordan came out from behind a bush and allegedly yelled that he had a gun.

The 13-year-old girl told police that Jordan “pointed something at me and [her friend], we looked and we saw something black in his hand point at us and we just ducked down and started crying and just gassed it,” according to the affidavit.

When questioned by police, Jordan admitted that he had told the teens, “Some of us have guns around here.” He later told police he “might have had the gun on his hip” but denied pointing it at the teens.

Jordan’s gun was confiscated during his arrest.