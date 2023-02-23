Tennessee Moves To Ban Drag Shows In Public Areas

Tennessee House Republicans passed a bill Thursday aimed at restricting drag show performances in the state.

The bill, expected to be passed by Gov. Bill Lee (R), would prohibit “adult-oriented” performances on public property and in front of children, The Tennessean reported.

The latest bill is one of more than 20 nationwide aimed at restricting drag performances, which have become a target among fear-mongering conservatives.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville. via Associated Press

In a statement, Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said the new bill will protect children, a common refrain among conservatives.

“It gives confidence to parents that they can take their kids to a public or private show and will not be blindsided by a sexualized performance,” Johnson said.

Peppermint, a drag performer once featured on the show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” told Reuters that anti-drag bills are a way for anti-LGBTQ proponents to create a “boogie monster.”