What's Hot

Alaska GOP Lawmaker Censured Over ‘Offensive’ Comment About Fatal Child Abuse

'Guess What?' Colbert Has News For 'Divorce' Fiend Marjorie Taylor Greene

Jon Stewart Explains Why Fox News Is Now 'Far More Devious' Than Alex Jones

'Every Reporter's Worst Nightmare': Florida Journalist Sheds Tear After Shooting

Even Laura Ingraham Shoots Down Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'National Divorce' Idea

Pentagon Releases Spy Plane Pilot's Astonishing Close-Up With Chinese Balloon

Jan. 6 Rioter Who Threatened Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Online Is Sentenced

The Most Unexpected Sign Someone Is Having Suicidal Thoughts

5 Cardiologists Share Exactly What They Eat And Drink In A Day

Texas Bill Banning Chinese Citizens From Buying Land Is Gaining Steam

Steve Bannon Sued By Lawyers Over Alleged $480,000 Unpaid Legal Bills

Fox News Host Throws Hissy Fit Over 'Woke' Legos

PoliticsRepublican PartyTennesseedrag queens

Tennessee Moves To Ban Drag Shows In Public Areas

It's one of more than 20 nationwide bills introduced by fear-mongering Republicans seeking to restrict the performances.
Sebastian Murdock

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Tennessee House Republicans passed a bill Thursday aimed at restricting drag show performances in the state.

The bill, expected to be passed by Gov. Bill Lee (R), would prohibit “adult-oriented” performances on public property and in front of children, The Tennessean reported.

The latest bill is one of more than 20 nationwide aimed at restricting drag performances, which have become a target among fear-mongering conservatives.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville.
via Associated Press

In a statement, Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said the new bill will protect children, a common refrain among conservatives.

“It gives confidence to parents that they can take their kids to a public or private show and will not be blindsided by a sexualized performance,” Johnson said.

Drag performances have been disrupted across the country by homophobic protestors, including from the far-right extremist gang Proud Boys.

Peppermint, a drag performer once featured on the show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” told Reuters that anti-drag bills are a way for anti-LGBTQ proponents to create a “boogie monster.”

“It’s a straw man, it’s a boogie monster, it’s not really a real thing, so they make up stories,” she told the publication. “The first thing they do is target us, dehumanize us, villainize us, and then they pass legislation against us.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Sebastian Murdock - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community