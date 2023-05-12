NFL Team Hilariously Reveals Schedule Via People Who Barely Know Football

The Tennessee Titans put a new spin on the viral videos NFL teams use to announce their schedules not with players or celebrities, but with people who don’t seem to know much about football at all.
The Titans asked people on the street to identify the teams they’ll be playing based on the logos.
And the results are... well... just check it out:
The team appears to have been inspired by some viral TikTok videos in which social media personality Joe Mele asked his dad to identify NFL teams based on their logos:
The Titans also did a more traditional schedule release video filled with the expected cameos including country music icon Keith Urban, professional wrestler Sheamus and comic Nate Bargatze: