NFL Team Hilariously Reveals Schedule Via People Who Barely Know Football

The Tennessee Titans put a new spin on the viral videos NFL teams use to announce their schedules not with players or celebrities, but with people who don’t seem to know much about football at all.

The Titans asked people on the street to identify the teams they’ll be playing based on the logos.

And the results are... well... just check it out:

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣



📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

The team appears to have been inspired by some viral TikTok videos in which social media personality Joe Mele asked his dad to identify NFL teams based on their logos: