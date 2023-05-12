What's Hot

E. Jean Carroll Considering Suing Trump Again In Wake Of CNN Town Hall: Attorney

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fawning Take On Trump CNN Town Hall Backfires

Rep. George Santos Skewered As ‘A Disgrace’ In Democratic Challenger Ad

Natalie Portman Thinks Her 'Cringey' Debut Film Did Not Age Well

Whitney Port Spills All The Details On Her Brief 'Text Relationship' With Leo DiCaprio

Republicans, George Santos Pass Unemployment Fraud Bill

Elon Musk Says He's Found A New CEO For Twitter

Jennifer Lopez Reacts To Her Mom Saying She ‘Prayed’ For A Ben Affleck Reunion

Federal Judge Rules To Smooth Path For Adults 18 To 20 To Buy Handguns

Pandemic-Related Asylum Restrictions Known As Title 42 Expire, Straining U.S. Immigration System

‘RHOM’ Star Guerdy Abraira Says She Has Breast Cancer, Asks Fans For ‘Empowerment’

We Asked Adventureman What Every Traveler Should Know Before Their Next Trip

Paid for by Travelport
SportsNFLFootballTikTok

NFL Team Hilariously Reveals Schedule Via People Who Barely Know Football

This clip from the Tennessee Titans might be the best schedule release video ever.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

The Tennessee Titans put a new spin on the viral videos NFL teams use to announce their schedules not with players or celebrities, but with people who don’t seem to know much about football at all.

The Titans asked people on the street to identify the teams they’ll be playing based on the logos.

And the results are... well... just check it out:

The team appears to have been inspired by some viral TikTok videos in which social media personality Joe Mele asked his dad to identify NFL teams based on their logos:

The Titans also did a more traditional schedule release video filled with the expected cameos including country music icon Keith Urban, professional wrestler Sheamus and comic Nate Bargatze:

Related

NFLFootballTikTokTennessee TitansJoe Mele
Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close