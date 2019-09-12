Judge Blocks Tennessee From Imposing New Restrictions On Voter Registration Drives

A federal judge blocked Tennessee election officials from enforcing strict new regulations on voter registration drives in the state.
The law, which was set to go into effect in October, requires voter registration drives to register with the state, put disclaimers on their voting materials and to turn in applications within 10 days of collecting them. Anyone who knowingly didn’t comply with those measures could be subject to a class A misdemeanor, punishable in Tennessee by up to nearly a year in prison, a $2,500 fine, or both.
The measure also imposes fines of of $150 to $2,000 on voter registration groups if they turn in at least 100 incomplete voter registration forms. If voter registration groups turned in more than 500 incomplete forms, they could be fined up to $10,000.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.