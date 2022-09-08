Carlos Alcaraz's Absurd Behind-The-Back Tennis Shot Leaves U.S. Open In Awe

Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz wowed the crowd with a play that brought fans to their feet at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

In a quest to gain a point in a men’s singles quarterfinal matchup, Alcaraz used an unconventional method to return a tough shot: behind the back.

Alcaraz, a No. 3 seed in the major tournament, was working through the second set when his opponent, No. 11 seed Jannik Sinner, looked to capitalize on an advantage point.

The 19-year-old had other plans for Sinner, however, and broke out the behind-the-back shot to the crowd’s surprise.

You can watch a clip of his shot against Sinner below.

ALCARAZ BEHIND THE BACK WHAT?!!?!?! pic.twitter.com/ylewLwrqxu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2022

The shot immediately got love from the U.S. Open Twitter account, which asked if Alcaraz’s move was the “shot of the tournament” in a poll.

Alcaraz eventually pulled off the victory against Sinner in the early morning on Thursday and will advance to the U.S. Open’s men’s singles semifinals.

The move delighted sports fans as well, with one calling for the “AND1-ification” of the sport.

See reactions to the spectacular shot below.

alacaraz is an artist who just happens to play tennis (i.e. steph, messi etc.) https://t.co/1QCmls3nrg — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) September 8, 2022

well that settles that i have a new favorite tennis player it’s this guy whoever he is https://t.co/c0l7zv35kh — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 8, 2022

A tennis shot so good the world feed host went full Verne on ‘em https://t.co/YSVzuWKu8v — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) September 8, 2022

lmao he’s gonna have so many haters. https://t.co/1mVmWwzCRS — kang (@jaycaspiankang) September 8, 2022

