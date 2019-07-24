Food & Drink

27 Funny Tweets About Tequila

"This tequila tastes like my ex wants me to text her."

Many people have a love-hate relationship with tequila.

The love stems from memories of carefree times spent sipping palomas or margaritas ― or downing the agave drink straight with a bit of salt and a lime wedge. The hate tends to have something to do with the disastrous way certain tequila-fueled nights unfolded (and the painful next-day hangovers).

In honor of National Tequila Day, here are 27 funny tweets about this potent potable.

