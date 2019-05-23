'Terminator: Dark Fate' Trailer Features A Kick-Ass Linda Hamilton

Linda Hamilton is locked and loaded in the new trailer for “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

The 62-year-old actress, who plays Sarah Connor onscreen for the first time since “Terminator: Judgment Day” in 1991, doesn’t miss a beat in assuming her badass, doomsday-fighting persona. She descends from a vehicle armed and ready to fire at the enemy.

Franchise newcomer Mackenzie Davis (“The Martian”) exchanges metal-rod javelin throws with a sleek new terminator played by Gabriel Luna ― but this isn’t track and field.

The sequel picks up after “T2,” the peak of the franchise’s box office appeal.

As for 71-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator, he could use a shave.

Watch the trailer above.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” is scheduled to open Nov. 1.