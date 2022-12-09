What's Hot

Entertainment
terrence howard

Terrence Howard Shares He Might Put An ‘End’ To His Acting Career Soon

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” actor said he’s “enjoying watching other new talent.”
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

“I’ve gotten to the point where now I’ve given the very best that I have as an actor. Now I’m enjoying watching other new talent come around.” — Terrance Howard
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Terrence Howard said he might be closing the curtains on his acting career soon — and for good this time.

While appearing on the red carpet for his forthcoming Peacock series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” in Los Angeles, the Oscar-nominated actor told Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier why he’s planning his exit.

“This is the end for me. This is the end for me. I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them,” he told Frazier, referring to his co-stars.

“I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was done. ... I asked Sidney Poitier 10 years ago, ‘Does he want to do any more work,’ and he said, ‘Why would I spend my last 10 years doing an impersonation of myself?’ And that’s what I’ve gotten to,” Howard continued.

“I’ve gotten to the point where now I’ve given the very best that I have as an actor. Now I’m enjoying watching other new talent come around, and I don’t want to do an impersonation of myself,” he added.

Fans of the longtime actor will recall this isn’t the first instance in which Howard has discussed ending his career.

In 2019, as the final season of “Empire” neared, he told ET he would be “running away as quickly as possible” after the hit drama series ended.

While discussing his post “Empire” plans, he also told Extra’s Cheslie Kryst at the time, “I’m done with acting. I’m done pretending.”

Despite his adamant proclamation, the 53-year-old has starred in multiple projects over the past two years, including “Triumph” and “Cut Throat City.”

Howard — who’s best known for his roles in “Hustle & Flow” and Marvel’s “Iron Man” — reiterated his retirement plans when asked by Frazier if he was ready to pass the torch.

“Yes, there’s some better actors out there that can do things that I was never able to do,” he said. “So, I want to applaud them, I want to be excited about what they do.”

Based on the 1999 film “The Best Man,” “The Final Chapters” limited series will premiere Dec. 22 on Peacock.

Jazmin Tolliver - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

