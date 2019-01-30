Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson Show Love For 'Empire' Co-Star Jussie Smollett

Two unknown men shouted “racial and homophobic slurs” before attacking the actor by pouring “an unknown chemical substance” on him and wrapping a rope around his neck, he told police. Smollett also told police the attackers said, “This is MAGA country,” referring to President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Henson, Smollett’s on-air mom, shared an emotional video on social media in the wake of the story.

“I wish what happened to my baby was just one big bad joke but it wasn’t and we all feel his pain right now. Jussie Smollett is pure love to the bone AND THAT IS WHY SO MANY ARE FEELING HIS PAIN BECAUSE IT IS OUR PAIN!!!” she wrote.