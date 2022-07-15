Howard famously claimed that one times one equals two and is now suggesting his drone company can remove plastics from the ocean. Jerod Harris via Getty Images

Terrence Howard, who once famously argued that one times one equals two, is changing the world — or so he claims.

The former “Empire” actor is currently visiting Uganda as part of a government effort to draw investors from the African diaspora to the nation, according to Vice. In a lofty presentation Wednesday, Howard addressed officials and claimed to have developed a “new hydrogen technology.”

“I was able to identify the grand unified field equation they’ve been looking for, and put it into geometry,” he claimed. “We’re talking about unlimited bonding, unlimited predictable structures, super symmetry.”

Howard continued by claiming he would be able to clean the ocean and defend Uganda from exploitation with cutting-edge drone technology. He called this system The Lynchpin in a 2021 press release and said the proprietary technology held 86 patents.

“The Lynchpins are now able to behave as a swarm, as a colony, that can defend a nation, that can harvest food, that can remove plastics from the ocean, that can give the children of Uganda and the people of Uganda an opportunity to spread this and sell these products throughout the world,” said Howard.

The actor has made similarly vague statements in the past. Howard told Rolling Stone in 2015 that one times one equals two, not one, and that he created a new language of symbols called simply “Terryology” — which he refuses to share until the language is patented.

Howard, who briefly quit acting in 2019 only to come out of retirement in 2020, has seemingly made rewriting history a personal side hustle. When asked in September 2019 about his retirement on the Emmys red carpet, he made nebulous claims that rapidly went viral on social media, according to Vice.

“I’ve made some discoveries in my own personal life with the science that, y’know, Pythagoras was searching for,” he said. “I was able to open up the flower of life properly and find the real wave conjugations we’ve been looking for for 10,000 years.”

His latest claims concerning Ugandan sovereignty and regional pollution have yet to be clarified. Howard was invited to speak by Frank Tumwebaze, the minister of agriculture, animal industries and fishery, who claimed Howard would “explore Uganda’s uniqueness and spread the word.”

While part of Howard’s address was posted on Twitter by Uganda Broadcasting Corporation and is already making the rounds, vague claims about putting “the grand unified field equation” into geometry was surely not the word they intended to spread.