Judge Clears Man Who Broke Into Wrong House To Fullfill Client's BDSM Sex Fantasy

Talk about getting off ― an Australian man accused of breaking into the wrong house as he sought to fulfill another man’s sex fantasy has been found not guilty.

On Thursday, a judge in New South Wales cleared Terrence Leroy of charges stemming from an incident last July where he was one of two men hired to carry out a stranger’s sexual fantasy of being tied up while clad in his underpants.

Problem is, Leroy and his partner went to the wrong house, according to PerthNow.com.au.

The case of mistaken identity began after a man living in western NSW near Griffith went on Facebook looking for someone willing to tie him up and then rub a broom handle around his underwear, according to the Australian Associated Press.

“He was willing to pay $5000 if it was ‘really good’,” Judge Sean Grant noted in the ruling.

A police officer testified that the man who hired Leroy and another unidentified man had a “history and proclivity for engaging the services of people.”

After finding two people willing to engage in the roleplaying fantasy, the sent his address to them. But on the day the fantasy was to take place, Leroy and his partner showed up at the wrong house on the client’s street.

The home’s occupant, who was on his way to use the bathroom, heard noise and assumed it was a friend who came by each day to make coffee.

The victim yelled out, “Bugger off, it’s too early” but turned on his night light after hearing someone ask if he was the name of the man waiting for the kinky roleplay. The victim then turned on a light and saw two men carrying machetes standing next to his bed, according to the Guardian.

After the victim spoke his own name, Leroy and his colleague realized the error and started to leave. According to court documents, one of them said, “Sorry mate.” The other shook the victim’s hand and said, “Bye.”

They then drove to the correct address while the man they left behind contacted the police, according to PerthNow.

Police eventually showed up, found the machetes in the car and charged Leroy with entering a home intending to intimidate while armed with an offensive weapon.

Grant ruled that the prosecution had not proved Leroy intended to intimidate.

During the trial, Leroy’s attorney successfully argued that the whole mishap, as he told the court, arose from “a commercial agreement to tie up and stroke a semi-naked man in his underpants with a broom,” according to the Australian AP.