Terry Bradshaw Throws Nasty Shade At 'Weak' Aaron Rodgers In Interview

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw can still throw hard ― when it comes to shade.

The Fox analyst repeatedly called disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers “weak” in an interview with WFAN’s Moose and Maggie on Monday. (Watch the segment below.)

He also had some career advice for the 37-year-old MVP.

“He doesn’t need the money, so probably he should just retire and go do ‘Jeopardy!’” the Pittsburgh Steelers great said.

Rodgers, who recently guest-hosted the game show and has expressed interest in a permanent gig, ticked off Bradshaw over his reported feud with Packers management.

Rodgers reportedly told the organization that he wants out, and Yahoo said the aging star threatened retirement or holding out of training camp if General Manager Brian Gutekunst remains.

Tensions have simmered between Rodgers and Green Bay since the Packers chose quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft. But Rodgers, who has won one Super Bowl with the team, still managed to guide the Pack to a fifth NFC Championship game in his 16 seasons and capture league MVP honors.

“Him being that upset shows me how weak he is,” Bradshaw said Monday. “Who the hell cares who you draft? I mean, he’s a three-time MVP in the league and he’s worried about this guy they drafted last year? ... And for him to be upset, my God, I don’t understand that.”

Asked what Green Bay should do, the four-time Super Bowl champion replied: “Here’s what I’d do. I wouldn’t budge. Let him gripe. Let him cry. Retire.”

