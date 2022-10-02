NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Fox commentator Terry Bradshaw is seen before the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, California. On Sunday, Bradshaw said that he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year. Marcio Jose Sanchez via Associated Press

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw revealed on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder and skin cancer within the last year.

The longtime broadcaster started by addressing why he struggled with his breath and speech patterns during last Sunday’s broadcast of the Emmy award-winning show, which many concerned fans of the show had pointed out last week.

He then shared his cancer diagnosis from November 2021.

“In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer,” Bradshaw said. “I went to the Yale University Medical Center ― surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder-cancer free. That’s the good news.”

The 74-year-old then said he went back to the doctors four months later, after experiencing neck pain. This visit led to a second cancer diagnosis.

“Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck,” Bradshaw explained. “I get an MRI. Now we find a tumor in my left neck. And it’s a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson in Houston.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback later assured fans he was healthy and cancer-free.

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer-free, I’m feeling great. And over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am,” Bradshaw said.

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022