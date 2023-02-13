Fox football host Terry Bradshaw overdid the weight jabs at Chiefs Coach Andy Reid after his team won the Super Bowl on Sunday, according to observers. (Watch the video below.)

As the Chiefs celebrated their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles for their second championship in the 2020s, Bradshaw summoned Reid for an interview thusly: “Big guy, lemme get the big guy in here. C’mon, waddle over here.”

Advertisement

The ex-quarterback later urged Reid to “have a cheeseburger on us,” perhaps referencing Reid’s declaration that he would eat a cheeseburger after K.C.’s previous Super Bowl win.

Terry Bradshaw to Andy Reid:



"Big guy... let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here."



"Have a cheeseburger on us." #SuperBowl #Fox pic.twitter.com/loFDtKgEH0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 13, 2023

Viewers said Bradshaw’s hurtful joshing, at a time of perhaps Reid’s greatest professional achievement, was “disgraceful” and “fat-shaming.”

USA Today’s For the Win actually called on Fox Sports to realize “it’s time to stop giving Terry Bradshaw a role in NFL coverage. It’s getting beyond uncomfortable to watch at this point.”

Advertisement

Bradshaw, who was criticized for a clunky interview after the NFC championship, took plenty of heat on a bigger sports stage.

Damn Terry Bradshaw, why are you fat-shaming Andy Reid? He said, "Hey big guy, waddle over here." Then as Andy Reid was walking off, he said "Have a cheeseburger on us." #SuperBowlLVII #SuperBowl — Jeff (@Jome253) February 13, 2023

Terry Bradshaw needs to be suspended or fired for that disgusting comments. Disgraceful and shameful. — Robert Zoline (@RobertZoline) February 13, 2023

So with all the people possible to do those interviews they go with Bradshaw?! — PaPa (@dls816) February 13, 2023

I don’t think the cheeseburger comment crossed the line but “waddling over her” certainly did. I think it may be time for Terry Bradshaw to step down. — DJ (@djhimself84) February 13, 2023

Advertisement

The waddle part was bad, but didn’t Reid say sometning about eating a cheeseburger in his interview with Jimmy Johnson? — Greg Ervin (@GregErvin1) February 13, 2023

Horrible. — Classic Park (@classicpark911) February 13, 2023

Time for Terry to retire. — Jeff DeFran (@JeffDeFran) February 13, 2023

Damn Terry Bradshaw, why are you fat-shaming Andy Reid? He said, "Hey big guy, waddle over here." Then as Andy Reid was walking off, he said "Have a cheeseburger on us." #SuperBowlLVII #SuperBowl — Jeff (@Jome253) February 13, 2023

Terry Bradshaw being a total dickhead to Andy Reid. Wtf is wrong with people?? “Waddle on over here” “go have a cheeseburger on us.” What a POS — Jefé (@LEviscerated) February 13, 2023

Advertisement

I was waiting on Andy to (physically) kick him off the platform. Called him fat 3 different ways and then called him old — WMack (@WMack) February 13, 2023

Overrated as a player, tacky as an announcer. — Rooster Cogburn (@JeffMil76620840) February 13, 2023