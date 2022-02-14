Shopping

Terrycloth And Waffle Bathrobes You Can Wear Right After The Shower

Absorbent, quick-drying robes from Amazon to keep you dry and warm.

Many moons ago, I swindled my way into a fancy hotel spa and snuck a robe home in my canvas tote bag. In many ways, it’s the perfect robe. It’s warm and snuggly, super thick and lined with fluffy fleece I can only describe as “angelic” or “baby lamb-like.” At least, it was the perfect robe, until I made the fatal mistake of throwing it on directly after a shower.

If you’ve never worn a wet fleece robe, let me tell you, it’s about as pleasant as jury duty or making small talk with your bestie’s boring boyfriend. Wet fleece sticks to you. It’s sticky. And it clings in all wrong places like you’re covered in slugs. You need to actively pull it off your body to free yourself, and even when you’ve escaped, it takes 70 years to air dry.

You may think, “Just towel dry off, and then put on the fleece robe.” And to that, I say, who has the time. My morning is already a mad dash of caffeine and emails I don’t want to reply to. I don’t have any extra drying time.

So I set out to find a towel with sleeves. A shower Snuggie. An absorbent, quick-dry robe that’s made to get wet, that you can wear directly after your shower. And what I found was a lot of frickin’ fleece robes. Or like, sexy silky ones that also look unappealing to put on while sopping wet.

Of course, because I care about you, and because I will never again wear a wet fleece robe, I searched the internet high and low for shower robes and found a handful of reasonably priced, absorbent robes from Amazon. They’re all terrycloth or waffle weave robes, made from cotton or cotton blends that are absorbent and quick drying. I tried to find a wide selection of sizes, colors and lengths for all robe wearers. Most have their own unique size charts, so double check before buying to ensure you’re getting the right fit for you.

From hooded robes to above-the-knee cuts, we’ve rounded up the best absorbent robes to wear right from the shower.

1
Amazon
A thick terrycloth robe with 5,000 positive reviews
Bring the spa to your house with this thick terrycloth robe. It's gender-neutral (even though all the photos show women modeling it), ultra-absorbent and quick-drying, so it's perfect for anyone who showers (which is hopefully everyone). With 5,000 positive reviews on Amazon, it's as close to a sure thing as you can get, and the basic colors mean it will fit in most wardrobes. The length ranges from 46.5 to 48.5 inches depending on the size, so check the chart before ordering to ensure the right size for you. This comes in three colors and sizes small to XL.

Promising review: "I’m very pleased with this robe. I took a chance and ordered it, even though it’s significantly cheaper than a solid terry cloth bathrobe you usually find. In my experience, you tend to get what you pay for, and definitely with textiles, but all I needed it for was to put over myself for the walk from the hot tub to the back door. A towel just wasn’t cutting it, and I wanted something to drape over my entire body and to dry it at the same time. This robe suits that need perfectly. It dries me very quickly and covers up a great deal of my body to keep me nice and warm for the 25-foot walk. The reviews I read prior to the purchase stated it was quite oversized, but I decided to order up anyway because ideally I wanted it down to my ankles. I’m 5’2” and the XL goes to about my mid shin, and I did not find that it was oversized at all. So, if you’re on the fence about the size, do not hesitate to order up... I would definitely re-order this if I needed another terrycloth. With this one, you’re getting more than you pay for." — azlv
Get it from Amazon for $37.89.
2
Amazon
A knee-length terrycloth robe in a wide selection of colors
To bring a pop of color to your bathroom, look no further. This women's terrycloth robe is super absorbent and comes in 10 fun colors like "peacock" and plum. The length runs from 44 to 47.5 inches depending on size, so double-check the size chart before ordering. It's available in sizes small to XL.

Promising review: "I really like this robe. All the manufacturers seem to be making robes out of microfiber material these days, and sorry, that material is just not as instantly absorbent as terrycloth. And this terrycloth is extremely soft, so you don't have to worry about scratchiness. I was hoping for the thinnest of thin terry cloth robes so it would be easier to pack for my daily swim, but this is what I'd call medium thickness. It's a tad bulkier than I wanted. Even so, it's not very heavy, and it is so nice slipping it on after a swim and a shower, and it basically dries off your entire torso without having to use a towel. Highly recommend." — Blue Feather
Get it from Amazon for $42.99.
3
Amazon
A waffle-print robe that runs up to 4X.
If you're looking for something light but still absorbent, this women's waffle robe is it. It's made of a pressed cotton blend that you can throw on right after the shower, and it isn't as bulky or thick as terrycloth. All sizes are 48 inches long, and it comes in five colors from small to 4XL.

Promising review: "I love this robe! I was big before I got pregnant and have only grown larger/I was looking for a good robe to put on right after exiting the shower so I can easily attend to my two-year-old and the next baby postpartum. The robe fits great! It’s big enough to still have some room which is how I like it, I don’t like anything right. There’s even a little slack on the waist tie. It also absorbed the water off of my body without becoming uncomfortably wet. When it arrived I had no issue with scent or packaging. I washed the robe immediately (after slipping it on right quick to make sure it would fit nicely) It held the scent of my favorite laundry detergent nicely, was so soft and just so pleasant to use. Highly recommend." — Samuel J. Mcleod
Get it from Amazon for $43.95.
4
Amazon
A terrycloth above-the-knee robe in petite
For a moisture-wicking, ultra-absorbent, machine-washable women's robe that you won't trip on, look no further. Reviews say it's super soft and hits around the knee for folks 5'2" and shorter. This comes in two colors in sizes small to XL.

Promising review: "I've been searching everywhere for a nice soft robe that I can wear after my shower instead of using a towel, in-store and online, and it was the hardest thing to shop for. I ordered so many different ones and ended up returning them because it wasn't soft enough to my liking. Seriously, it's hard to trust reviews because people claim it to be so soft but then you end up with rough a** robe.....

BUT LOOK NO FURTHER BECAUSE THIS ONE IS AWESOME! It's soft enough that you don't feel like you're wearing sandpaper, but also very absorbent that you can wear it straight out of the shower without having that nasty feeling on your skin. I'm 5'4, 120lbs and it fits perfectly. The sleeves are short enough to cover my arm but doesn't get in my way when I need to do things with my hands. I don't like super long robes, and this one goes just past my knees so they're perfect. I personally don't like super thick heavy robe because they tend to get too heavy and hot, and this one is right at the middle, not too thin that give you a cheap feel and not too thick." — Kloe
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
5
Amazon
A plus-size floor-length terrycloth robe in sizes up to 6X
Want a robe that actually fits comfortably and absorbs water? We got you. Made of thick terrycloth, this women's robe can be worn directly from the shower. Reviews say to really check the size chart to make sure you get the right fit. This comes in nine colors in sizes from medium-plus (women's 14/16) to 6X.

Promising review: "It's a giant soft and warm towel!!! I love it!!! My first robe, I need more!!! Seriously it really is a great robe. It's been washed once in cold water and medium heat by itself, can't tell if it shrunk but it held together just fine. I really do want another or 2 in different colors. if you tend to stay wrapped in a towel after a shower or just wanna stay warm get this!!!" — Billy
Get it from Amazon starting at $53.48.
6
Amazon
A mid-length absorbent terrycloth robe for under $30
Keep yourself super warm and snuggly after a shower with this absorbent terrycloth women's robe. It's a towel with arms, meant to be worn directly from the shower. Depending on the size, the length ranges from 44 to 47.2 inches long, so check the chart before buying to ensure a perfect fit. It comes in five colors in XS to XXL.

Promising review: "I am 5' 4", 129 pounds, ordered the X-small, white. It's exactly what I was looking for! 1) great fit 2) not heavy, perfect weight 3) absorbent, perfect for after getting out of the shower. I wear it while I put on my make up and get around before getting dressed. Not a luxury robe to wear as a lounge garment. I HATE THOSE anyway (so tacky). I just wanted a spa type of thing and this robe is EXACTLY that. I LOVE IT." — Maria Roca
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
7
Amazon
A terrycloth robe with a hood for extra warmth
For extra warmth and coziness, this women's terrycloth robe has a hood, yes a hood, to keep you super snuggly in your post-shower bliss. Highly absorbent, you can throw this on right after a bath. The length runs from 43 inches to 46.5 inches depending on size, so check the chart before buying. It's available in 10 colors and in sizes XS to XXL.

Promising review: "I am a 5'2" and the XS in light blue is a perfect fit! The material is strong and am impressed with the quality of the terry cloth. I got this for my dorm and its really good for the pool or bath. Definitely recommend!" — Trehfaraj
Get it from Amazon for $43.99.
8
Amazon
A knee-length waffle robe in 17 colors
This women's waffle robe is super light but still absorbent and ready to wear right from the shower. It's soft and quick-dry, meaning you won't feel like you're wearing a large wet tent. The length runs from 43 inches to 49 inches depending on size, so check the chart before buying. It comes in 17 colors in sizes XS to XXL.

Promising review: "Divine! Okay, gonna give you all the real 'skinny' on this robe. I'm female, 5'4" and 175 lbs. I ordered the M/L and while it overlaps by about 6" in the front adding a layer of modesty, it's perfect. The sleeves came all the way down to the top of my hands so I just rolled them twice, again perfect. The stitching is classy, the fabric is pliable right out of the box. It does not gap at the front and it's not scratchy. I would not hesitate to order again." — Anonymous DJ
Get it from Amazon for $31.95.
