Many moons ago, I swindled my way into a fancy hotel spa and snuck a robe home in my canvas tote bag. In many ways, it’s the perfect robe. It’s warm and snuggly, super thick and lined with fluffy fleece I can only describe as “angelic” or “baby lamb-like.” At least, it was the perfect robe, until I made the fatal mistake of throwing it on directly after a shower.

If you’ve never worn a wet fleece robe, let me tell you, it’s about as pleasant as jury duty or making small talk with your bestie’s boring boyfriend. Wet fleece sticks to you. It’s sticky. And it clings in all wrong places like you’re covered in slugs. You need to actively pull it off your body to free yourself, and even when you’ve escaped, it takes 70 years to air dry.

You may think, “Just towel dry off, and then put on the fleece robe.” And to that, I say, who has the time. My morning is already a mad dash of caffeine and emails I don’t want to reply to. I don’t have any extra drying time.

So I set out to find a towel with sleeves. A shower Snuggie. An absorbent, quick-dry robe that’s made to get wet, that you can wear directly after your shower. And what I found was a lot of frickin’ fleece robes. Or like, sexy silky ones that also look unappealing to put on while sopping wet.

Of course, because I care about you, and because I will never again wear a wet fleece robe, I searched the internet high and low for shower robes and found a handful of reasonably priced, absorbent robes from Amazon. They’re all terrycloth or waffle weave robes, made from cotton or cotton blends that are absorbent and quick drying. I tried to find a wide selection of sizes, colors and lengths for all robe wearers. Most have their own unique size charts, so double check before buying to ensure you’re getting the right fit for you.

From hooded robes to above-the-knee cuts, we’ve rounded up the best absorbent robes to wear right from the shower.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.