Terry Crews Adds A Bit Of Nuance To The Celebrity Showering Debate

We feel filthy even typing this, but here’s another celebrity’s take on the whole bathing debacle.

﻿Terry Crews has shared his showering stance, and it’s a bit more complex than other celebrities who have drawn their line in the suds — like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jason Momoa.

The “America’s Got Talent” host told Access Hollywood that he showers frequently because he “spends so much time sweating.”

And we get it, Crews must build up quite sweat just doing this several times a day.

“I took three today,” Crews said. “Three. Today. See, me and Dwayne [Johnson] are right. I took one in the morning, after the workout, and then I took one before I got here. And then I took one in between acts.” (Honestly, we’re surprised he doesn’t take NINE-NINE showers a day, but whatever.)

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star was referring to Johnson’s tweet about how he’s “the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb,” revealing that he showers three times a day.

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.

Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.

Shower (warm) after my workout before work.

Shower (hot) after I get home from work.

Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2021

“I love to shower. I love to, because I spend so much time sweating,” Crews continued. But then he got a bit diplomatic.

“First of all, if you ain’t been sweating, you don’t need to shower,” Crews said. “But I spend all day sweating, all the time, running and working out, and it ain’t nice. ... I’m Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I’ve got to get clean.”

We’ll let Crews have the last word on this: