Terry Crews Tweets He Has 'One Woman' To Please Amid Gabrielle Union 'AGT' Drama

Terry Crews caused a bit of a stir on Twitter after he posted that he has “only one woman [on] earth” to please, amid conversations surrounding his recent response to Gabrielle Union’s ouster as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.”

“There is only one woman [on] earth I have to please,” Crews wrote on Twitter Monday, before naming his wife, Rebecca King Crews. “Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them.”

“Rebecca gives me WINGS,” he added.

Crews’ statements came after the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star was widely accused of throwing Union under the bus during his appearance on the “Today” show last week.

When asked to address Union’s seemingly abrupt departure from “AGT,” and reports that Union had complained about a culture of racism on the show’s set prior to leaving, Crews firmly said, “That was never my experience on ‘America’s Got Talent.’”

Crews, Union and Julianne Hough all joined the show for its 14th season. In November, Variety reported that NBC would not be renewing contracts for Union and Hough for the 15th season of the show.

The actor reiterated his statements during his appearance on “Today,” adding that “AGT” was “the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”

“The top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, Black, white ... it was everything in the gamut,” he continued.

Crews also noted that his wife had previously advised him not to make any public statements about the allegations until Union does.

But Union has referenced the controversy on a number of occasions on Twitter, including last month, when she revealed she had a productive “lengthy 5-hour” meeting with representatives at NBC about the matter.

Many on Twitter perceived Crews’ tweet on Monday about pleasing “one woman” to be a rebuttal to criticism that he publicly disregarded Union’s experience as a Black woman.

A person listed as a representative for Crews did not immediately return a request for comment.

“Hair Love” writer and director Matthew A. Cherry responded to Crews’ tweet on Monday by sharing a clip of the actor’s appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” from last year, in which Crews noted that Black women had overwhelmingly supported him after he publicly shared his story as a survivor of sexual assault.

“How soon we forget smh,” Cherry tweeted.

How soon we forget smh pic.twitter.com/nW1rm0LA2h — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 28, 2020

Some people circulated an old tweet from Crews in which he thanked Union and a number of other Black women who publicly supported him.

“The Real” co-host Amanda Seales said on Monday’s segment of the daytime talk show that she was “deeply bothered” by Crews’ statements on Union’s departure, adding, “It is so easy to support Black women.”

Today in #GirlChatLive: Amanda keeps it real about Terry Crews not validating Gabrielle Union's claims against "America's Got Talent." pic.twitter.com/n2SVcyzhHi — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) January 27, 2020

Other Twitter users weighed in on Crews’ Monday tweet:

Wait... not after all those Black women, Gabby included, stuck their necks out for you? This is beyond foul, not to mention nonsensical - is it only women w/ partners deserving of protection? Really should have just sat there and ate your tootsie rolls. — Angela (@TheKitchenista) January 27, 2020

Yo man, you don't honor your wife by using her as a shield to avoid responsibility for throwing other Black women under a bus.



Corny AF. — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) January 27, 2020

You literally came out your black mouth and said you don’t have to please your Black momma? — zellie (@zellieimani) January 27, 2020

i was proud to stand in solidarity with you when you bravely shared your story as a survivor. i didn’t do it to “please” you. it was the right thing to do. doing the right thing, isn’t about anyone else’s feelings. it’s about being true to your morals, especially when it’s hard — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) January 27, 2020