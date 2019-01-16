ENTERTAINMENT

Terry Crews Puts Muscles To Work For Prizes In 'What Can Terry Carry?'

The buff "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actor and "America's Got Talent" host got in a workout for an audience member on "The Late Late Show."

Terry Crews had an uplifting experience Tuesday on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The muscular “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor and “America’s Got Talent” host played a game called “What Can Terry Carry?” Basically, late-night host James Corden guided the star through the studio as Crews grabbed designated items for a guest in the audience. Whatever Crews could hold onto at the end, the guest won.

Crews looked mighty weary while hauling a flatscreen TV, 25-pound kettlebell, Xbox and a bunch of other stuff.

Watch above to see if it was worth the weight.

