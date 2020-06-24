Terry Crews Flexes With 73-Year-Old Bodybuilder On 'America's Got Talent'

Josefina Monasterio, a “73 years young” bodybuilder, posed for “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday. But her act didn’t stay solo.

Shirtless host Terry Crews, a fellow weightlifting enthusiast who played for three NFL teams in 1990s, joined her onstage for a flex-off.

Monasterio began bodybuilding in Vero Beach, Florida, at age 59, winning her first physique competition that year, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.

She is no stranger to national television, having previously appeared on “The Steve Harvey Show” in January 2019.

And she has a catchphrase, too: “Pow!”

But that wasn’t enough to advance her to the next round.

“I think next year, you’ve just got to come back and do something,” Simon Cowell told her, per Yahoo.