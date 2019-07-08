Terry Crews is flexing the old-school way to unofficially apply for the role of King Triton in the “The Little Mermaid” live-action remake.

The chiseled Crews posted a fun composite of himself Saturday as the pumped Poseidon-like ruler, complete with fin.

“Ariel’s Dad!!!” he wrote, adding in another tweet: “Good thing I skip leg day because mermen don’t have legs!”

Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle has been cast as the title character, opening up welcomed new possibilities under the sea.

Lizzo has made her interest known for the part of Ursula, though Melissa McCarthy is reportedly in talks for the role.

There’s no denying Crews, a former NFL player who stars on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and is the host of “America’s Got Talent,” could be a viable choice for King Triton.

So Disney, put a trident, er fork, in it. Your search is done, at least according to some Twitter users.

If you play Ariel’s dad, Disney will have my money. 💯%. — John McRoberts 🇻🇦🇮🇱 (@JMCROB01) July 6, 2019

Please let this be true — the worst opinion (@Another_0pinion) July 6, 2019

I don't like Disney live-action remakes, but I'll watch this one if this were to happen — MisterPhoenix (@MisterPh0enix) July 6, 2019