Terry Crews And His Wife Just Had One Hell Of An Anniversary Party

Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews celebrated a major relationship milestone this week: 30 years of marriage.

The couple hosted an anniversary bash at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills on Saturday that included lots of singing, dancing and even a surprise performance of “Ribbon in the Sky” by Stevie Wonder himself.

As a nod to their July 29, 1989, nuptials, the couple had replicas of their original wedding cake and bridal bouquet made for the occasion, according to People.

In an interview, the Crewses acknowledged the ups and downs they’ve weathered together over the years.

“Moving to L.A. and sweeping floors to start over, battles with addiction and depression, losing our home and actually breaking up for a time. Through all of this, these obstacles have actually made us stronger,” the couple said in a joint statement to People.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star has five kids with King-Crews: Azriel, Isaiah, Naomi, Tera and Wynfrey.

“Choosing to love each other year after year has proven to be the best decision we’ve ever made,” Crews said. “Time has always had a wonderful way of showing us what truly matters.”

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in June, Crews opened up about the porn addiction that gave way to infidelity and put his marriage in jeopardy years ago. After Crews went to rehab and therapy to work through his issues, the couple was eventually able to reconcile.