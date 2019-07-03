Terry Crews Says A ‘White Chicks’ Sequel Is Happening

Oh “White Chicks,” how we miss you (dun-dun-dun-dun-dun) and we need you.

But it seems that fans’ longing for more of the 2004 comedy is coming to an end — or at least according to Terry Crews.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star — who did a legendary rendition of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” as his cringey character Latrell Spencer in the cult comedy — said on “Watch What Happens Live” over the weekend that a “White Chicks” sequel is in the works.

“I actually got with Shawn and he was like, ‘Man, we’re doing it, we’re getting it going,’” Crews told host Andy Cohen of his meeting with Shawn Wayans, who played FBI agent Kevin Copeland aka “Brittany Wilson” in the film.

He also joked that he’s been keeping up on his workouts just in case he had to play Spencer — a pro basketball player who was very proud of his physique — one more time.

“I’m staying in shape just for the movie!” the 50-year-old actor joked. “I’ve been working out for 15 years so I can do ‘White Chicks 2,’ y’all! Please, please!”

In the film, Crews’ character takes an interest in who he thinks is Tiffany Wilson — a white, female socialite — who is actually Marcus Copeland (Marlon Wayans), an undercover FBI agent pretending to be Tiffany Wilson in order to solve a pair of kidnappings.

Shawn Wayans plays Marcus’ brother and partner, Kevin, who is impersonating Tiffany’s sister, Brittany.

Keenen Ivory Wayans, directed the Razzie-nominated film and also co-wrote and produced it with his brothers, Shawn and Marlon.

Actress Busy Philipps was also featured in the film as Karen — a friend of Tiffany and Brittany’s — so here’s hoping she’ll be on board for the sequel as well.