John Cleese, Michael Palin Lead Heartfelt Tributes To Monty Python Star Terry Jones

Celebrities, fans, friends and co-stars are paying tribute to Monty Python star Terry Jones, who died at the age of 77 on Tuesday.
Fellow Pythons John Cleese and Michael Palin led the way in honoring the Welsh comedian, director and actor who was diagnosed with a rare form of dementia in 2015.
Cleese tweeted that it felt “strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away...” His “greatest gift” was his direction of the hit Python movie “Life Of Brian,” said Cleese.
“Two down, four to go,” he added, referencing the death of Python Graham Chapman in 1989.
Palin, meanwhile, described Jones as “far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation.”
“He was the complete Renaissance comedian – writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children’s author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have,” Palin told the Press Association news agency.
Other fans, including acclaimed author Neil Gaiman, “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker and actor Stephen Fry, remembered Jones by sharing heartfelt messages and their favorite Python clips: