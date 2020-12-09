Terry McAuliffe Jumps Into Virginia Governor's Race

ASSOCIATED PRESS Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe addresses a joint session of the state's legislature in Richmond, Virginia.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe announced on Wednesday that he is officially jumping into the 2021 Virginia governor’s race, making a bid for his old job.

“If you know me, you know I’m an eternal optimist. But even I can’t sugarcoat it: 2020 was a tough year. To defeat COVID-19 and build an economy that truly works for all Virginians, we can’t just go back to business as usual. We need to think big, be bold, and approach our challenges as never before if we’re going to move the Commonwealth forward,” he wrote in an email to supporters Wednesday morning, describing his administration as “the most progressive” in the history of Virginia.

McAuliffe held his official launch event at an elementary school in Richmond.

McAuliffe was governor from 2014 to 2018 but was barred from running again due to Virginia’s term limit statute that bars governors from serving consecutive terms. He remains popular in the state and is immediately the frontrunner in the Democratic primary.

There are currently three Democrats who have declared they’re running ― Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax, state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan. Both women would make history as the state’s first female governor and the country’s first Black female governor.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.