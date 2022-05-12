New video shows a frightening moment in Columbus, Ohio last week when a speeding Tesla blew through a red light, jumped a curb, drove over a planter, went airborne over a staircase and then crashed through the glass wall of a building.

See the video below.

The 2020 Tesla Model S ended up inside a meeting room at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, per the Columbus Dispatch. The vehicle was estimated to be traveling at about 70 mph.

Although no one was injured, Frantz Jules ― the 63-year-old driver of the car ― was taken to a hospital for evaluation, local ABC station WSYX reported.

The Dispatch reported that Jules told police he lost control of the brakes and was unable to slow the car down. However, a witness told police it looked like he sped up to beat a traffic light.

Jules was cited for failure to control the vehicle and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.