This Tesla With An Open Falcon-Wing Door Is 3 Seconds Away From Disaster

Someone drove off in a Tesla Model X with one of the vehicle’s distinctive falcon-wing doors open.

It was a very short ride.

Just seconds into the footage from London, the open door rams into a bus, scaring the bejeezus out of both the bus driver and a pedestrian who was about to cross in front of it:

Jalopnik reported that there are at least three warnings when the vehicle’s door is open. It’s not clear if there was a malfunction or if the driver simply chose to ignore those alarms.

According to Business Insider, transit authorities in London confirmed the accident happened on Saturday.

“It must have been a really nasty shock for the bus driver, who we wish well, and we are supporting the bus operator’s ongoing investigation,” Tom Cunnington, head of bus business development for Transport for London, told the website.