Watch Airborne Tesla's 'Super Dangerous' Jump On Steep Los Angeles Street Go Awry

The lure of Los Angeles’ steep Baxter Street for thrill-seekers took what a neighbor called a “super dangerous” turn on Sunday. (Watch the clip below.)

During an attempt to create a viral video, a speeding Tesla went airborne. It landed in a shower of sparks and broken metal, crashing into parked cars and curbside trash cans, ABC 7 reported.

The car flew about 50 feet, Fox 11 noted, in what had been planned online as a clandestine Tesla meetup, according to reports.

Multiple videos have popped on social media of the crash in the Echo Park neighborhood near Dodger Stadium.

“When I got out here everybody had left and there was just an abandoned Tesla still turned on smashed into the back of my car,” Jordan Hook told ABC 7. “Neighbors immediately started showing me videos of several Teslas that came down the hill following the one that jumped and crashed and they piled out of that crash.”

“It was super dangerous for them and for us,” resident Jonathan Sutake added. “The car could have easily slid into our property.”

