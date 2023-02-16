What's Hot

Businesselon muskteslaNational Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Tesla Recalls 363K Vehicles To Fix Flaws In ‘Full Self-Driving’ System

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the auto manufacturer is doing the recall but does not agree with an agency analysis of the problem.
Tom Krisher
Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system to fix problems with the way it behaves around intersections and following posted speed limits, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
via Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system to fix problems with the way it behaves around intersections and following posted speed limits.

The recall came after U.S. safety regulators expressed concerns about the way Tesla’s system responds in four areas along roads.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday on its website that Tesla will fix the concerns with an online software update in the coming weeks.

The documents say Tesla is doing the recall but does not agree with an agency analysis of the problem.

