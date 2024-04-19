Tesla Recalls Thousands Of Cybertrucks Over Faulty Accelerator Pedal

Tesla is recalling 3,878 of its Cybertrucks over concerns that their accelerator pedal pads may dislodge and become stuck, potentially causing the vehicles to crash.
The recall, announced Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, affects all 2024 Cybertruck vehicles made between Nov. 13 and April 4.
“The accelerator pedal pad may dislodge and cause the pedal to become trapped by the interior trim,” the NHTSA said in its notification.
“Tesla service will replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly, free of charge,” it added. Notification letters are set to be mailed to vehicle owners in June. They can also contact the company’s customer service.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday in a post on his X platform, previously known as Twitter, that there have been no injuries or accidents because of the pedal issue.
“We are just being very cautious,” he wrote.
Tesla reported that it was first made aware of the faulty pedal pad by a consumer on March 31. A second consumer claim about a pedal pad was received a few days later, and Tesla conducted a series of tests.
The recall comes roughly five months after the first Cybertruck orders were delivered to consumers following a yearslong delay in the futuristic, all-electric vehicle, which was introduced by Musk in 2019.
The delay came amid production problems and battery-supply constraints, according to Reuters.
Back in February, nearly all of Tesla’s U.S.-sold vehicles were recalled over a less severe issue of the small size of some warning lights on instrument panels. That issue, which the NHTSA said was found during a routine safety compliance audit, was fixed with an online software update.
A Tesla representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.