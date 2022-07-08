'Thor' Actor Tessa Thompson Says She's Inspired Fans To Come Out

Actor Tessa Thompson, who stars as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe installment “Thor: Love and Thunder,” said she’s heard from a number of fans that her decision to come out as bisexual has helped them.

Thompson, who came out in 2018, told Variety that it’s “tremendous” to hear from queer fans.

“I’ve had so many folks write me and say that they were able to come out or to talk to their family, which is a dream,” Thompson said.

Advertisement

Thompson told Variety that normalizing queer characters in Marvel movies will “allow them to exist in their humanity.”

In 2017, the actor wrote on Twitter that she was “faithful” to her “Thor” character’s bisexuality as depicted in comics, even if it wasn’t brought up in the previous “Thor” sequel.

The actor, in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment last month, revealed that her character’s sexuality was something she and “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi had discussed many times.

“We talked about it a lot, it was big topic of conversation,” Thompson said. “Because I think rightfully there’s this real want in audiences to see characters be very clearly queer or LGBTQIA inside these spaces. And I think it’s hugely important to have representation.”